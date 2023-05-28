We’II only pass a vote on the CJ nominee if we see a copy of the judgement on Gyakye-Quayson

General News of Sunday, 28 May 2023

The Minority Caucus in Parliament has serve a notice that it would need to see the reasoning behind the unanimous decision by the Supreme Court on James Gyakye Quayson before they will vote on the Chief Justice nominee.



The Caucus says the copy of the judgment should be made available by June 7 before it can pass a vote on the president’s Chief Justice nominee, Justice Gertrude Torkornoo.



The members on the Appointments Committee failed to pass a vote on the nominee after the Appointments Committee of Parliament met after vetting the Supreme Court Justice.



The Minority Chief Whip in a press release said: “The Minority Members on the Appointments Committee of Parliament did not vote on the President’s nominee for the position of Chief Justice today due to the unavailability of the reasoned judgement of the Supreme Court in the matter of Hon. James Gyakye Quayson



It is important to state that the Appointments Committee not long ago in 2019 vetted and approved this same nominee as a justice of the Supreme Court. However, it was imperative for Members of The Minority on the Committee to evaluate the decisions of the nominee on all other cases, including the James Gyakye Quayson case since the vetting in 2019



We successfully evaluated the nominee on all relevant criteria except the outstanding matter of James Gyakye Quayson which would enable us to come to a decision. We expect the reasoned Judgement of the court on this matter by 7 June, 2023 to finalise our decision



We have duly communicated our challenge to our colleagues on the Majority side and expect their cooperation.”