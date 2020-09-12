General News of Saturday, 12 September 2020

Source: thefinderonline.com

Water supply to eastern Accra to be interrupted - GWCL

Residents around Kpone and Tema will experience a shut down of water supply

The Management of Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL) has announced that it will shut down water supply to make way for replacement of pipeline from Kpong to Tema.



The interruption of water supply will affect the eastern part of the Greater Accra Region from Monday September 14 to 20, 2020.



In a statement signed by Stanley Martey, the Chief Manager, Public Relations and Communications for GWCL, it said that engineers will be replacing close to 2 kilometers of a weak session of the main 42-inch diameter transmission pipeline from Kpong to Tema.



It added that the weak session was causing GWCL to lose several volumes of water on daily basis and consequently having a serious impact on the volumes available for consumption, hence, the shutdown.



On measures to lessen the impact of the shutdown, it noted that the government’s COVID-19 free water reservoirs will still be filled with water tankers to enable consumers in affected areas fetch for free.



“Essential service providers like the hospitals and schools will also be served with water tankers.”



However, GWCL assured it consumers that barring any technical hitch, the project will be completed on schedule.



The areas envisaged to be hard hit include Afienya, Apallonia, Gbetsele, Ashaiman, Katamanso, Kakasunanka, Adjei Kojo, East Legon Trasaco, all the communities in Tema (Community 1 to 25), Free Zones enclave, Tema Industrial Area, Dawhenya, Prampram, Spintex Road, Batsonaa, Coca Cola, Kasapreko, Manet, Lashibi, Klagon, Sakumono, and surrounding communities.



Management is as a result entreating consumers in Accra, especially consumers in the eastern part of the metropolis, to store enough water for consumption during the period of the shutdown.





