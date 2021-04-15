Water supply to be interrupted in Tema and environs - GWCL

Regional News of Thursday, 15 April 2021

Source: GNA

The Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL) Tema Region, on Wednesday announced an interruption in water supply to residents in Tema and its environs from Tuesday April 20 to 23, 2021.



It is to pave way for routine maintenance works on a transmission pipeline from the Kpong Treatment Plant.



A statement signed by Mr Mac-Doe Hanyabui, Acting Regional Chief Manager, GWCL, Tema Region, said "Management of Ghana Water Company- Tema Region wishes to respectfully inform its cherished customers that there will be an interruption in water supply".



The exercise, to be conducted on the 42-inch transmission pipeline, would result in an interrupted water supply.



The affected areas include; Tema Communities One to 12; Tema New Town; Tema Industrial Area; Kpone; Golf City; Bediako; parts of VRA, Saki, Community 25, and the Tema General Hospital.



Others are: Ashaiman Timber Market, Tulaku, Bethlehem, Jericho, Lebanon, Sebrepo, Kakasunanka, Michel Camp, Borteyman, Santeo, Ashaiman Sun City and Ashaiman township.



The GWCL advised customers in these areas to store enough water before the interruption.



The statement said, “Supply will be restored as soon as the maintenance work is completed and any inconvenience caused is deeply regretted”.



The company further assured customers of its commitment to providing reliable water supply in Tema and its environs.