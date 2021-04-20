Water supply cut has nothing to do with dumsor – GWCL

Regional News of Tuesday, 20 April 2021

Source: Kasapa FM

The Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL) has said that the impending interruption of water supply to some parts of the Greater Accra Region is purely based on maintenance works and not as a result of dumsor.



Speaking to Kasapa News, the Public Relations Officer (PRO) for GWCL, Stanley Mantey said most of the big transition pipes are weak and require replacement to avoid the huge water wastage in the system.



“The challenge has no connection with dumsor, the transition lines that convey water from the treatment plants to Tema and its environs are weak. Because some of these pipes are weak, when the pressure is high from the treatment plants to these pipes, they are unable to hold the water to consumers,” he disclosed.



The PRO added “so we have to change all those transition lines, but the funds are unavailable we have decided to change the transition lines in batches. We are embarking on this exercise so that we can use them for the next 5 to 10-years. This has nothing to do with dumsor.”



Mr. Martey said owning to any unforeseen challenges during the maintenance works Ghana Water Company will resume supply to the affected areas on the scheduled time.



Ghanaians have been experiencing power outages in the country for some time now, hence feared the announcement by the Ghana Water Company of an interruption in water supply for 5-days maybe as a result of the power crisis.



Background



The Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL) has served notice of an interruption in the water supply to parts of the Greater Accra Region effective Thursday, April 22, to Monday, April 26, 2021.



This is to allow some works on the replacement of a damaged transmission pipeline between Kpong and Tema.



“The Management of Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL), wishes to inform the general public, that there will be an interruption of water supply to the eastern part of the Greater Accra Region from Thursday the 22nd to Monday the 26th of April 2021.”



“GWCL engineers will be replacing two hundred meters(200m) of a weak session of the main 42-inch transmission pipeline from Kpong to Tema, around Gbetsele junction, which is causing GWCL to lose several volumes of water daily and consequently having a serious impact on the volumes available for consumption,” a statement from the GWCL said.



The areas to be affected include; Afienya, Apallonia, Gbetsele, Ashaiman, Katamanso, Kakasunanka, Adjei Kojo, East Legon Trasaco.



The rest are, all the communities in Tema (Community 1 to 25), Free Zones enclave, Tema Industrial Area, Dawhenya, Prampram, Spintex Road, Batsonaa, Coca Cola, Kasapreko, Manet, Lashibi, Klagon, Sakumono, and surrounding communities.



Arrangements to serve the affected areas:



The Government’s COVID-19 free water reservoirs will still be filled with water tankers to enable consumers to fetch for free.



Essential service providers like the hospitals and schools will also be served with water tankers.



Most importantly, consumers should/must store water ahead of the shutdown to reduce the impact of the shutdown.



GWCL thus entreated consumers to store enough water for consumption.