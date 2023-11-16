Water shortage: A 70-year-old widow's tragedy, horrors she faces on her land over GWCL's ill treatment

General News of Thursday, 16 November 2023

A 70-year-old widow living at Weija, who wants to remain anonymous, has lamented the huge effects she is face due to the activities of the Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL).



This comes on the back of huge backlash against the GWCL as parts of the city of Accra continues to face a dire water shortage, attributed to a myriad of issues, including equipment failures, heightened demand, routine maintenance, and unforeseen circumstances. The crisis centers are around a private residence, where the old lady lives, near the Awoshie Barnyard Waterworks, a critical distribution point for Dansoman, Gbawe, Weija, Anyaa, Lapaz, Darkuman, and surrounding areas.



Speaking to GhanaWeb’s Nimatu Yakubu Atouyese, the septuagenarian said she is living in constant fear as her property, which hosts crucial GWCL pipes, making her property a perilous site. The widow said she discovered the pipes on her land without prior notice or consent, prompting her to take legal action.



After winning her case at the Accra High Court, the widow was entitled to compensation, yet after many years, she is yet to get any such payment, she told Nimatu. And with that, the aging pipes continually rust and burst, leading to the GWCL digging pits on her land for repairs.



She added that unfortunately, these pits are often left unfilled, fostering insect and reptile infestations.



“The land is mine. It’s not for Ghana Water Company. I sued GWCL at the Accra High Court and won a judgement against them. The court ruled that they compensate me, but has since not done that. I’m a 70-year-old lady. I can’t keep fighting them. They’ve dug huge pits which has become a breeding place for insects and reptiles.



“It’s really affecting my health due to constant malaria symptoms. The dugouts have also turned into death traps as children fall into the pit but for the intervention of Ghana police who are always at our beck and call to save these innocent people. My room is filled with water oozing from the ground so now, I sleep outside. I’m really suffering,” she lamented.



In a desperate attempt to find a permanent resolution, the widow has sought to persuade the GWCL to purchase her land and home, but these efforts, she added, have been futile, leaving her trapped in a precarious situation. The consequences of GWCL's failure to address the pipe issues extend beyond the widow's plight, impacting the wider community.



“I am pleading with all. I am willing to sell my property to Ghana Water Company so they can fix the pipes. Constant escavator digging my land has created cracks on my building. Other areas such as Awoshie, Lapaz, Gbawe are unable to access water and it’s flowing here freely," she added. Some residents and water tanker drivers flock to the widow's land for free-flowing water, exacerbating shortages in other parts of Accra.



