Water, number of kids could be next tax targets – TUC justifies resistance to electricity tax

General News of Sunday, 4 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Dr. Anthony Yaw Baah, the Secretary General of the Trades Union Congress (TUC), has defended the union's opposition to the recently imposed 15 per cent Value Added Tax (VAT) on domestic electricity consumption.



Dr. Baah asserted that accepting this new tax would set a precedent, potentially leading the government to introduce other taxes including taxing couples based on the number of children they have.



During a crucial meeting on February 2 to discuss the union's strategy after the expiration of its ultimatum to the government, Dr. Yaw Baah emphasized the burden on Ghanaian workers and urged resistance against further taxation.



“If we don’t fight this, tomorrow it will be on the water, the next day it may be on the number of children that we will have. This is our duty and we will do it and do well until we win this battle,” Dr. Baah stated.



The TUC leader called for a united front, encouraging public and private sector workers, both formal and informal, to join the planned demonstration on February 13.



He stressed that the cause was a national assignment and invited employers, market women, and those in the informal economy to participate.



Dr. Baah also revealed that Ghana Publishers had informed him about the imposition of VAT on books on the same day.



The TUC, along with 35 organized labor unions, announced their intention to stage a demonstration on February 13, demanding the withdrawal of the 15 per cent VAT on electricity.



The unions argue that the additional tax exacerbates the financial strain on workers, and the government's failure to concede to their demand has prompted the planned protest.



GA/SARA



