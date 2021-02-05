Regional News of Friday, 5 February 2021

Source: Class FM

Water crisis hits Damongo as main source dries up

A water crisis has hit the Savannah regional capital, Damongo following the drainage of the main source of drinking water.



The major source of water, the Damongo Agriculture dam has dried up completely as a result of the limited rainfall situation in the region.



Women and children have, as a result, been compelled to walk miles and spend hours at the few working area boreholes to get water for their families.



Students are skipping classes to search for water.



This has led to an increment in the cost of water sold commercially.



Meanwhile, the chiefs and elders of the Canteen electoral area have placed a ban on fetching water from the Canteen dam for commercial purposes.



The directive according to them became necessary as a result of the critically low level and gradual drying of the water source in the area.



Class News’ Savannah regional correspondent, Zion Abdul-Rauf reports that the Member of Parliament (MP) for the Damongo Constituency, Hon. Samuel Abu Jinapor last week however assured the people of the Damongo Constituency of potable drinking water.



Speaking in Damongo during a sod-cutting ceremony for the rehabilitation of some selected roads in Damongo, Mr. Jinapor said he has seen for himself how the inhabitants of the constituency are suffering to get access to water and will make sure work on the Damongo water project is done at a faster rate.



He disclosed that feasibility studies and mapping had completed and in March, pipe-laying by the contractor is expected to commence.



In June 2020, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo cut the sod for work to begin on the construction of the Damongo Water Supply Project.



The US$49 million water supply project, being financed by the UK Export Finance and Bank are aimed at supplying potable water to the people of Damongo township and its surrounding communities.



The project is estimated to supply water to 68,000 people with an average demand of 8,800 cubic meters of water daily.