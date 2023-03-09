Water Aid Ghana donates Personal Protective Equipment to the Navrongo Health Directorate

Regional News of Thursday, 9 March 2023

Source: Edmond Kwaching Agwaazeh

Water Aid Ghana, a non - governmental organization (NGO) that provides clean water, decent toilets, and hygiene knowledge to people who are yet to have access to them has made donation of Infection Prevention and Control Materials and a number of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to the Navrongo Municipal Directorate of the Ghana Health Service.



The official handing over ceremony was held at the premises of Health Directorate on Tuesday, March 7, 2023 for onwards distribution to the needed health facilities in the municipality.



Speaking to the media after the presentation, Gilbert Asante who is a Programs Officer for Water Aid Ghana Noted that the donation is under a project called SHEA. SHEA is basically into Sexual health and reproductive education.



According Gilbert Asante, the project is five year project which is sponsored by Global Affairs Canada and seeks to improve reproductive health services among the young people, especially the adolescent within the region.



The Programs Officer added that they have organized trainings on infection prevention and also trainings on how they are assessing the facilities so that they are able to support their facilities to get the needed logistics.



He said, "But we also know that for us to be able to practice or adhere to. Prevention, we require some logistics to be able to do that and so as part of the project we decided to support the District with some of these logistics so that they are able to practice this infection prevention in in their Communities. So that is what we came today to do, to hand over these items to the districts so that they will intend handed over to the facility for them to be able to used them".



Items donated includes; Hand gloves , liquid soap, tissue papers, hand sanitizers, waterproof aprons, color-coded pins that would use as part of the safety measures, others include scrubbing brush ,rashes, chlorine solutions, liquid bags and other stuff for them to be able to clean their environments within the healthcare facilities.



The District Director of the Ghana Health Service, Benson Azure who received the items thanked Water Aid Ghana for their timely intervention and promised to make the PPEs served its intended purpose.