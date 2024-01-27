Watch what happened when Adwoa Safo arrived at polling centre

Politics of Saturday, 27 January 2024

Member of Parliament for Dome-Kwabenya, Sarah Adwoa Sarfo was met with a resounding welcome by some delegates of the Dome-Kwabenya constituency at the ongoing parliamentary primaries of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).



In a video published on microblogging app, X formerly known as Twitter, and sighted by GhanaWeb, the delegates were seen shouting, “Two sure, you are the chosen one, this is our honorable, honorable… honorable… ”.



In response, the presiding legislator greeted and thanked the delegates for their support.



Going into the elections, political analysts projected a loss for the parliamentarian as she was accused of deliberately using her position as legislator to hold the NPP at ransom in parliament anytime she was needed. She was accused of missing elections on the floor of parliament because the NPP could not meet certain demands of hers.



Sarah Adwoa Safo is contesting against lawyer Mike Ocquaye Junior in the parliamentary primaries. The winner will represent the NPP as parliamentary candidate in the 2024 general parliamentary and presidential elections.





