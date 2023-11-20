Watch viral video that caused arrest of weapon-brandishing Aputuogya gangsters

Crime & Punishment of Monday, 20 November 2023

Police in the Bosomtwe District of the Ashanti Region have disclosed the arrest of two suspected robbers ‘Demon Town’ and his accomplice.



The two were captured in a viral video threatening to stab anyone who resisted attempts to snatch items from them.



One of them is heard saying: "Have you seen the bag behind me? We are going to gather and deposit you in there. For pistol for real, if you don't leave it, we are stabbing you. Demon, won't you tell them?



After a brief intervention by the cutlass-wielding ally, he continued: "Look at my dreadlocks, look at it, do you need to be told? Aputuogya gangsters, this is who we are, we will stab the eye of anyone who resists."



According to a police situational report sighted by MyNewsGh.com, personnel from Kuntenase District Police Patrol team acting on a tip-off raided a house at Aputuogya suspected to be housing the two suspects.



Suspect Ibrahim Mohammed aged 23 years, one of the suspects in the viral video was handed over to the police by the town folks who had earlier raided the said house.



On interrogation, the suspect claimed he hails from Adansi Fomena Kusa but lives at Madina in Accra. The suspect further said he was invited to the Bosomtwe District by the other suspect in the video identified as Kwame Sarpong who is a distant family member about a month ago.



His accomplice who is unemployed and was on the run, has been apprehended by the police.



Police reveal that the owner of the house where the suspects were housed will be interrogated.



Meanwhile, suspect Ibrahim Mohammed is expected to be arraigned before court.





