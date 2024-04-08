Watch video of fake healing testimony by 67-year-old man that got him arrested at Kasoa Church of Pentecost

General News of Monday, 8 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

During the recent Annual Easter Convention by The Church of Pentecost in the Kasoa area, a fascinating incident occurred which spread across social media.



A supposed 67-year-old man testified that he had received instant healing of his blindness which he had lived with for the past 22 years.



In his testimony, the man told a congregation of The Church of Pentecost that he was moved by faith to join their worship on the day and that he received his healing during prayers.



“I’ve suffered from this sickness for 22 years now. I am 67 years old. I’ve really suffered and I have begged for long. Today I was sleeping and when I woke up, I told my sibling that I’ve been dreaming of receiving healing so I want to go to church today. They asked me which church I would like to attend and I mentioned Pentecost,” he told the congregation.



Narrating how his healing happened, the man said a pastor prayed with him during the convention and his eyes opened in the process.



“He placed his hands on my eyes and prayed for me. All of a sudden, I felt a burning sensation in my eyes as if pepper had been smeared on it. Then I began seeing through the dark,” he told the congregation which was moved into a period of intense clapping upon hearing his story.



According to the man, he has lost both of his parents and had been left poor leading himself, his wife and child to rely on the benevolence of the public.



One of the pastors at the convention assured the man that the church would ensure accommodation was provided for him and his family in addition to a business to take care of them.



Despite the touching testimony, it has turned out that the entire story was a ruse by the man to defraud the church.



According to reports, the church upon hearing his testimony initiated an investigation which uncovered him as a known criminal wanted by the police for various criminal acts.



A simultaneous investigation initiated by the police led to his arrest.



“One incident occurred (healing of the blind man) which turned out to be fake. The supposed blind man has turned out to be an alleged criminal who has caused a lot of atrocities and has been hiding from facing the law. He has now been exposed and handed over to the Police,” a statement issued by Apostle James Kwabena Asare, the Kasoa Area Head of The Church of Pentecost on the issue said.



The church has since advised its members to desist from discussing or sharing information about the fabricated miracle on social media platforms.







GA/DO





Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



Click here to follow the GhanaWeb General News WhatsApp channel



Watch the latest episode of People & Places with Cameron Duodu below;







