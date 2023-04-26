You are here: HomeNews2023 04 26Article 1756061

General News of Wednesday, 26 April 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Watch video of Otumfuo Osei Tutu II swearing an oath during his coronation 24 years ago

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II during his coronation in 1999 play videoOtumfuo Osei Tutu II during his coronation in 1999

The Ashanti Kingdom is celebrating the 24th anniversary of the coronation of its current King, Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.

Born, Nana Barima Kwaku Duah, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II ascended the throne on April 26, 1999, as the 16th Asantehene since the Ashanti empire was founded by Osei Tutu I.

GhanaWeb has sighted a video of the coronation of the revered Asantehene on this day in 1999.

In the said video, Osei Tutu II can be seen swearing an oath as he wields a sword.

“I’m the grandchild of Nana Agyeman Prempeh. My uncle is Osei… my brother is Opoku Ware II,” the Ashantehene said.

The young Osei Tutu II then went on to vow to continue the good governance of his ancestors who have ruled the Ashanti Kingdom.

