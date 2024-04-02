Watch video of Akufo-Addo dancing at popular Kwahu nightclub

General News of Tuesday, 2 April 2024

Source: mynewsgh.com

A video of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo cooling off at an event held in the Eastern Region has hit the internet.



In the video, the president is seen dancing to tunes by Samini at Rock City at Kwahu in the Eastern Region.



Flanked by his security and members of his team, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is seen in his usual dance moves.



The hotel is a big holiday destination during the Easter period, and the president has not been a stranger to the facility over the years.



Reports available to GhanaWeb indicate that the hotel belongs to Minister of Agriculture Bryan Acheampong.



