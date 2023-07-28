Watch the viral video of a policeman dragging a suspect on the ground by the neck

General News of Friday, 28 July 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Ghana Police Service has commenced an investigation into a viral video of one of its officers dragging a suspect on the ground during an arrest at Dadease, near Kumawu in the Ashanti Region.



In a statement sighted by GhanaWeb, the police said that the policeman captured in the video has been detained and interdicted.



It added that the said officer would be taken through the due process of the law.



In the said video which has been sighted by GhanaWeb, two men in police inform could be seen attempting to arrest a man.



One of the officers could be seen engaging in a scuffle with the suspect as a lot of people had gathered around watching what was happening.



The officer fixed a belt on the neck of the suspect and started dragging him around by the neck with the belt.



Some of the community members tried to stop the policeman from dragging the suspect but to no avail.



Watch a video of the incident below:







BAI/OGB



