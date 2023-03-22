Watch the transformation popular online influencer Nana Tea gave a random trader

General News of Wednesday, 22 March 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

As a way of celebrating ordinary people on Ghana’s Independence Day, Nana Tea, one of the most influential personalities on Facebook, stepped onto the streets of Accra to surprise a random father.



In a video that he has since shared on his TikTok, Nana Tea, whose real name is James Annor Tetteh, used one of the trends on the microblogging platforms to give the man a once-in-a-lifetime transformation.



The trend is such that someone blindly holds up two sheets with options written on them, to someone, and whichever the person picks is what he or she gets.



In this instance, Nana Tea walked up to a random father who is trading in traffic, holds up the sheets and when the man makes his choice, he fulfils it, starting by giving him a day off.



On the next options, the man picks “Can I Barber You Myself,” following which Nana Tea takes the man to a boutique for shopping.



The two then later go to one of the popular restaurants in the city for a meal.



All the while, the man who was being given this treat shared a lot of smiles, expressing gratitude to the social media influencer.



Watch the video below:





@nanateawasheresome How i spent my independence day. I picked a random person(Daddy) selling in traffic and blessed him by paying for his daily sales ….. ♬ Miracle No Dey Tire Jesus - Moses Bliss & Festizie & Chizie

You can also watch this episode of People & Places here:AE/BB