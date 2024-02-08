Watch the Asantehene’s arrival at the symposium for the 150th anniversary of the Sagrenti War

Regional News of Thursday, 8 February 2024

Asanteman, on Tuesday, February 6, 2024, commemorated the 150th anniversary of the Sagrenti War, which took place in 1874, also in line with celebrations of the Silver Jubilee of Otumfuo Osei Tutu II as the Asantehene, with a symposium at the Great Hall of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST).



The event, held on Tuesday, February 6, 2024, had many dignitaries across Ghana, other parts of the world, traditional rulers, among others.



Almost every sub-divisional chief, paramount chief as well as queen mothers of Asanteman, with the Asantehene himself in attendance.



The traditional rulers displayed the rich cultures of Ashanti, wearing beautiful kente clothing and ornaments. There were also incredible performances of Ashanti singing, dancing and drumming.



The arrival of the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, was, as expected, one of the eye-catching moments at the event.



The Otumfuo arrived at the Great Hall in grand style in his posh Rolls Royce.



A video of his arrival showed a motorcade of at least four motorbikes leading the Rolls Royce to the hall.



After getting out of his car, the Asantehene was welcomed by an entourage led by the chairman of the Council of States and the Omanhene of Asante Juaben, Nana Otuo Siriboe II.



He proceeded into the fully parked auditorium amid dancing and dreaming.



The Asantehene, who was in the company of the immediate past Chief Justice, Justice Kwasi Anin-Yeboah, the chairman of the symposium - the Otumfuo, could be seen waving and shaking hands with some of the people in the hall.



