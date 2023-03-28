Watch soldiers, police clash at Accra Central

General News of Tuesday, 28 March 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Personnel of the Ghana Armed Forces and the Ghana Police Service reportedly clashed in Accra on Monday, March 27, 2023.



A video shared on social media showed some men in military uniforms engaging in a scuffle with some other uniformed men.



According to the editor of the Finder Newspaper, Elvis Darko, who shared a video of the incident on Facebook, the scuffle happened after the soldiers attacked an ununiformed policeman.



He added that the attack of the policeman led to violent clashes between the police and army personnel.



Neither the Ghana Armed Forces nor the Ghana Police Service have commented on the incident yet.



Watch a video of the clash below:







IB/OGB