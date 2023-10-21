Watch pastor cry uncontrollably as he prays for Ghana

Regional News of Saturday, 21 October 2023

A pastor of the Jesus Christ Apostolic Faith Church in the Central Region was reduced to tears as he was praying for Ghana.



The pastor, who was identified as Mr Akabo, could be seen crying heavily in a video shared by GHOne TV on X, on Saturday, October 21, 2023, as he was praying.



According to GHOne TV, Pastpr Akabo was praying at at 82nd Camp Meeting and Ordination of New General Overseer of The Jesus Christ Apostolic Faith Church at Agona Asafo in the Central Region.



He could be heard saying that it is the sins of the country that have brought the nation to this point.



He said that the people of Ghana are now suffering and those abroad are denied opportunities just because they say that they are Ghanaians.



“We are now at a point where even when you say you are from Ghana, you would be sacked… oh Go, this is all because of our sins.



“This is because we no longer listen to your words, we no longer work with your words… we no longer listen to you. This country is no full of sinners… God, no one can save us,” the pastor is heard saying in Twi as he was sobbing.



He prayed that God would give Ghana a leader who would lead the country out of its sins and make the livelihood of Ghanaians better.



