Watch moment ambulance carrying sick NPP MP left parliament after he voted on new taxes

General News of Saturday, 1 April 2023
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Deputy agric minister and MP for Nanton Alhaji Hardi Tufeiru was brought to parliament to vote on three new taxes on Friday evening, March 31.
He had hours prior been involved in a gory accident that meant he would ordinarily have missed the sitting, which situation would have meant his side will lose the vote.
Consequently, reports say he was ferried to parliament in an ambulance and allowed by leave of the Speaker to cast his ballot first so as to be taken back to the hospital for emergency treatment.
Starr News senior reporter Francis Abban and a number of Parliamentary correspondents confirmed the development with some posting a video of the moment the MP was taken back to the ambulance after voting.
In the video sighted by GhanaWeb, four men believed to be colleague MPs are seen around the ambulance as one other clims down to join them before they head back into the main building.
Abban captioned the video thus: "That’s the video of the ambulance that is sending the Nanton MP Alhaji Tufeiru to the hospital for medical care. Source- @Starr1035Fm’s parliamentary correspondent @IBGlobe. 2 more bills to decide on by the house. We are in for a long night."
