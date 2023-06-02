Watch moment US president tripped and fell at Air Force event

General News of Friday, 2 June 2023

President of the United States (POTUS), Joe Biden, tripped and fell to the ground at an Air Force graduation event in Colorado on Thursday, June 1.



Biden had just handed over a file to an officer and was returning to his seat when he tripped and fell before security aides quickly rushed to help him to his feet.



Back on his feet, Biden, wearing a baseball cap; turned to point at the spot that must have caused him to fall.



The development has become topical on social media with some people questioning whether he is fit for the position of POTUS whiles for others, it is much-ado-about-nothing.



The 81-year-old has in the past suffered such incidents.



He once stumbled on the stairs whiles boarding the Air Force One (presidential jet), he also fell off his bicycle during a casual ride months back.



Biden appeared to make light of the incident when he returned to the White House, he told reporters jokingly that he hot "sandbagged" before appearing to trot while smiling.



