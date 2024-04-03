Watch moment Akufo-Addo was called to congratulate 44-year-old Senegal president

General News of Wednesday, 3 April 2024

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo was in Dakar for the April 2 swearing-in of new president Bassirou Diomaye Faye.



Almost all leaders from the West African bloc, ECOWAS, were present as Senegal celebrated its fifth president after he won the March 24 presidential elections with over 54% of votes.



Also in attendance was ECOWAS president President Bola Ahmed Tinubu of Nigeria.



In a video sighted by GhanaWeb, Akufo-Addo walked to the podium to greet President Faye just as all other leaders had done at the event centre in the city of Diamniadio.



Akufo-Addo after greeting his new colleague was seen exchanging some pleasantries with Faye before standing side-by-side for photos to be taken.



Senegal's Constitutional Council last Friday confirmed the presidential election victory of Diomaye Faye.



The top court validated provisional results announced on Wednesday based on vote tallies from 100 percent of polling stations.



Faye won more than 54% of votes in last Sunday's delayed presidential poll, with ruling coalition candidate Amadou Ba taking over 35%.



