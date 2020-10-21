General News of Wednesday, 21 October 2020

Watch how the Nigerian flag at High Commission in UK was pulled down

play videoThe protests started two weeks ago

The #EndSARS protests in Nigeria is spilling over across the world, as the country’s flag at its High Commission in the UK has been pulled down.



This follows the unrest of some miscreants who were killing people and destroying properties as part of the End Special Anti-Robbery Squad (EndSARS) protest ongoing in Nigeria.



Tens of thousands of Nigerians have been taking to the streets for more than two weeks to protest against police brutality.



The Nigerian youth, mobilising through social media, began staging demonstrations calling for the abolition of the Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), which has long been accused of unlawful arrests, torture, and extrajudicial killings.



There was a violent escalation on October 20, 2020, in Lagos which resulted in multiple deaths and many injuries.



In a viral video, a group of people are seen pulling down the Nigerian flag from a building said to belong to the country’s High Commission in the UK.



