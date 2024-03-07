Watch how soldiers wowed spectators at Ghana @ 67 National Parade

General News of Thursday, 7 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Personnel from the Ghana Armed Forces performed at the national parade in Koforidua, the capital of the Eastern Region, to celebrate Ghana's 67th Independence Anniversary.



The soldiers wowed the audience and dignitaries at the independence parade, including President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia and Ivorian President Alassane Ouattara, the Special Guest of Honour, with their thrilling and precise acrobatic performance and military simulations.



The simulation by personnel of the Special Forces Unit of the Ghana Armed Force was one of the highest points of the parade, with the soldiers showing every Ghanaian that they are well prepared to handle any threat of terrorism in Ghana.



The special force landed from a helicopter and impressively demonstrated how they avert any terrorist threat in the country.



After ‘putting down the threat’ they impressively evacuated from the scene by rappelling from the helicopter.



Another unit of the armed forces thrilled the audience with their spirited and physical stunts.



The soldiers, dressed in red and white singlets and red long pants, engaged in well-choreographed gymnastic stunts.



Watch a video of the soldier below:







BAI/OGB



Meanwhile, watch the most recent episode of The Lowdown GhanaWeb TV below:







Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



