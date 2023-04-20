Watch how roads minister ‘saved’ cyclist hit by articulator on Tema motorway

General News of Thursday, 20 April 2023

The Roads Minister Kwasi Amoako Attah was on hand to assist a motorcyclist who had been knocked down by an articulator on the Tema Motorway on April 19.



The minister and his team on their way to Accra on routine inspection of roads in the region encountered the accident and quickly arranged for a taxi to take the victim to the hospital.



According to an April 19 report on Accra-based UTV, reporter Moro Yaro said the minister’s convoy saw a holdup on the stretch with an articulator that had veered into the middle of the motorway being the main cause.



When they approached and saw that the articulator had hit a motorcyclist, the minister went to the aid to the cyclist at a time all other commuters were driving past the truck leaving him unattended.



He gave money to the articulator driver and the taxi driver to take the victim to the hospital.



Narrating how the incident occurred, the truck driver said a car had abruptly stopped on the road and with the speed he was coming, any attempts will mean ramming into a series of cars but in a bid to avoid that, he hit the motor rider who was on the side he veered to.



