Watch how palace aides shielded Goasomanhene from crying in public

General News of Thursday, 23 November 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The demands of being a traditional leader are high in the Ghanaian society and often come with written and sometimes unwritten rules.



Some of the rules, especially for persons at the level of Paramount Chiefs, include showing a brave face whiles seeking the best interest of the people.



Goasomanhene, Nana Akwasi Bosompra, took on the government of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo lamenting neglect by the central government in terms of basic development needs.



The Omanhene specifically leveraged on the subject of bad roads in his jurisdiction stating that the gods in his area have neglected him because of dusty roads.



When he addressed the issue on the political allegiance of his people to the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), he was almost moved to tears in public but for the intervention of some palace aides.



“Our road is critical to transporting cocoa, yet today our trees are being felled by Burkinabes exposing our houses to vagaries of the weather, what is our crime? When we complain too, we are being gagged,” he said as tears almost rolled down his cheeks.



An aide sprung into action, removing his cloth and spreading it across the face of the teary Omanhene. Others quickly joined to spread the cloth well enough to ensure the palace guests did not see the chief in tears.



Nana Akwasi Bosompra was speaking when NDC flagbearer paid a courtesy call on him on Wednesday, November 22, as part of John Dramani Mahama’s Building Ghana Tour.



Some unwritten rules for traditional leaders include that a chief can’t weep or cry in public.



It is largely believed that regardless of the occasion or how sad the matter may be, a chief is not allowed to cry. It is interpreted as a sign of weakness.



Watch his video below:



