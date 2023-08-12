Watch how legendary gospel musician raised funds for a visually impaired band

General News of Saturday, 12 August 2023

In a heartwarming display of compassion and solidarity, renowned gospel musician Yaw Sarpong took centre stage to lead fundraising to support a band of visually impaired musicians.



The legend was on his way to perform at a funeral and heard the band performing some of his songs.



On hearing that, Yaw Sarpong together with his backing vocalist Maame Tiwaa joined them to perform together.



In an emotional address, Yaw Sarpong appealed to passers-by, onlookers and drivers who were plying their route to join in to raise adequate funds to support the band of visually impaired people.



The visually impaired band proved that music knows no limitations. They performed with all joy by captivating the audience with their soul-stirring melodies and unwavering passion.



The band's performances spanned various genres, demonstrating their remarkable versatility and determination to overcome adversity. They played the instruments and sang with little assistance.



As the spotlight shifted to Yaw Sarpong, he delivered a wonderful performance that left onlookers happy and raised some funds for the blind band.







