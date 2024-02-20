Watch how galamsey polluted water is used to process cassava dough in Takoradi

Regional News of Tuesday, 20 February 2024

Residents of Takoradi and surrounding areas are urged to exercise caution as a public health alert has been issued regarding the potential consumption of contaminated cassava dough.



Traders at Gwira Dominase have been reported to be utilizing water from the Ankobra River, which has been polluted by illegal mining activities (galamsey), in the preparation of cassava dough.



This alarming revelation raises significant concerns about the safety of cassava-based food items available in the market.



One of the traders, who is into the cassava dough business, in an interview with TV3, said, "We buy alum to clean the water, then we miss it with the cassava dough for acheke to Accra, Kumasi, Takoradi. We call on government to intervene as this is the same water we drink which is risky to our health."



The consumption of cassava products prepared with contaminated water could lead to various health issues, including gastrointestinal problems and long-term health complications.



Authorities have been alerted to the situation, and urgent measures are being taken to address the issue, the report added.



