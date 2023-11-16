Watch how finance ministry staff welcomed Ofori-Atta with a guard of honour after budget reading

General News of Thursday, 16 November 2023

Minister for Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta was welcomed back to his office with a guard of honour following his presentation of the 2024 Budget and financial statement in parliament on Wednesday, November 15, 2023.



The minister’s convoy pulled up to the premises of the ministry with staff lined up awaiting his arrival.



Amidst clapping and cheering, the minister alighted from his car beaming with smiles.



However, opposition Member of Parliament for South Dayi, Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor has described the event as an indictment on the neutrality of the staff of the ministry as demanded of civil servants.



“These are supposed to be NEUTRAL PUBLIC SERVANTS working at the Ministry of Finance apparently welcoming back Ken Ofori Atta from Parliament in a political party-cheerleading-rally style. The sanctity & demand of our Public & Civil Servants to be neutral & professional is no more,” the MP wrote in an X post.







