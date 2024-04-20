Watch how finance minister 'tackled' CNN's Richard Quest on anti-LGBT+ Bill

General News of Saturday, 20 April 2024

Minister of Finance, Mohammed Amin Adam, was put on the spot by CNN's Richard Quest on the topic of the anti-LGBT+ Bill recently passed by Parliament.



Quest, speaking to Amin Adam on the sidelines of the minister's participation at an event in the United States, asked for his personal view on the bill, as a Member of Parliament and as a senior official in the government.



"The most important thing is to discuss the effects of the law when passed... having said that, it is not for me to give the determination to the Supreme Court of our country.



"Let me state my point clearly again, there is a case before the Supreme Court and I am not going to prejudice the determination of the Supreme Court," he said in an interview shared by Asaase Radio.



Asked whether he was not running away from responsibility, he responded: "The responsibility I am taking is, if the Supreme Court rules on this case and the president assents to it, I will subject myself to the laws of my country."



The anti-LGBT+ Bill was passed by parliament in late February but President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has stated that he will only decide on whether to sign it or not after a challenge of the Bill's constitutionality is determined.



Two cases have been filed in the Supreme Court challenging the constitutionality of the Bill.





