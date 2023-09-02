Watch how enstooled Abirahene pledged allegiance to the Otumfuo

General News of Saturday, 2 September 2023

Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II has enstooled a new subchief for the people of Abira in the Ashanti Region.



According to Opensuo Radio, which extensively covers all issues around the Manhyia Palace, the enstoolment of Nana Bona Kessetare II took place on Thursday, August 31, 2023.



The Asantehene presided over the necessary rites that saw Nana Bona Kessetare II crowned the Abirahene, the chief of the Abira Traditional Area.



The Opemsuo Radio video shows Otumfuo speaking at length about the processes that led to the chief’s return to the throne, stressing that he had to uphold the spirit of sacrifice and respect for his subjects.



The enstoolment process per the video starts with an address by the Otumfuo’s chief linguist, who buttresses the views advanced by Otumfuo before he conveys the Asantehene’s best wishes to the new chief.



There is the smearing of white powder on the right shoulder of the new chief before he proceeds to raise a sword handed him by an aide to the Otumfuo and then he swears allegiance to the occupant of the Golden stool.



In the case of Nana Bona Kessetare II, he is heard saying in Twi: “I pay homage and make this allegiance that, my grandfather is Kessetare from Nuamah… The good service that my forebears and Kessetare gave to the Golden Stool and the Ashanti Kingdom, is what myself, Bona Kessetare, will continue as incoming chief.



“When Otumfuo calls me at any time of the day, morning, afternoon or evening and I fail to respond, I will pay the price,” he says to adulations as the sword is retrieved from him and he bows towards the Otumfuo twice before taking his leave.



The enstoolment of the new Abirahene is the second such in recent months against five destoolments by the overlord of the Ashanti Kingdom.



Otumfuo in his earlier advice had also urged the kinsmen of the Abirahene to support him in his new role and help him improve the livelihood of the people of Abira.



