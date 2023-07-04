Watch how a thief used a long stick to steal a mobile phone at Kasoa-Tuba

Crime & Punishment of Tuesday, 4 July 2023

A skilled thief executed a heist using a long stick to steal a mobile phone from an opened window of an unsuspecting victim in Kasoa-Tuba.



The video was captured using the CCTV camera in the house of the phone owner on June 29, 2023.



The thief who was in a red jersey top and black trousers, was seen entering the neighbourhood with a very long stick at about 4:51am, according to the time on the CCTV footage.



With the long stick, estimated to be approximately two meters in length, the thief displayed a remarkable act in stealing the phone which appears to be impossible.



As he approached the house of his target, he took off his footwear, then tiptoed into the compound to avoid causing a wake.



Minutes after, he climbed up to the first floor of the victim and slowly pushed the stick through the opened window. With a touch light he had, the thief managed to get the phone of the victim who appeared to be asleep in the room.



With carefulness and precision, he pulled the stick back out and it had the phone of the victim.



Experts have warned property owners of the importance of installing CCTVs and security monitoring gargets on their properties to help monitors cases such as this.



This incident serves as a reminder that criminals continue to devise new methods to perpetrate their illegal activities. And it also emphasises the importance of remaining alert and taking proactive measures to protect personal belongings in public spaces.







