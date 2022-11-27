Watch how Ursula and Isaac Asiamah 'clashed' on the floor of Parliament over a chair

General News of Sunday, 27 November 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

There was some drama on the Majority side of parliament during the budget reading in regard to seating places for Members of Parliament.



Member of Parliament for Ablekuma West constituency, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful and Member of Parliament for Atwima Mponu, Isaac Kwame Asiamah were captured fighting over a seat in the chamber.



During budget reading, Ministers of State are allowed to join Members of Parliament in the chamber.



On the day of the budget reading, the Minister of Foreign Affairs sat on Isaac Kwame Asiamah’s chair.



When Isaac Kwame Asiamah entered the chamber and realized that his seat has been occupied by the foreign minister he moved away to sit on Ursula Owusu-Ekuful’s chair.



Just when he sat on the seat, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful walked into the chamber and went straight to her seat.



Ursula requested that Asiamah vacates her seat but he appeared to be telling Ursula to find another seat.



But Ursula would not budge as she insisted, he should get up.



She successfully vacated him but Isaac Asiamah was captured nagging over the situation after he left her seat.



Watch the video of what transferred:







NYA/KPE



