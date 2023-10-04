Watch how Otumfuo received delegates of Commonwealth Parliamentary Conference in grand style

General News of Wednesday, 4 October 2023

The Asantehene, His Royal Majesty Otumfuo Osei Tutu II on Tuesday, September 3, 2023, welcomed to his Manhyia Palace a delegation made up of delegates for the 66th Commonwealth Parliamentary Conference including speakers of parliament from the various Commonwealth countries.



The delegates led by the First Deputy Speaker of Ghana’s 8th Parliament and Member of Parliament for Bekwai, Joseph Osei-Owusu paid homage to the occupant of the Golden Stool in a colourful event where the grandeur of Ashanti culture reigned supreme.



In an address read on his behalf by Mamponghene Daasebre Osei Bonsu, Otumfuo welcomed his guests to Manhyia described Ghana’s hosting of the 66th Commonwealth Parliamentary Conference as being held in Ghana as a testament to Ghana’s role in the affairs of the Commonwealth.



Otumfuo further challenged the delegates to contribute their quotas to the objectives of the Commonwealth of Nations.



On his part, the First Deputy Speaker of Parliament highlighted the beauty of Ashanti culture while noting the delight of the delegates in being granted to the opportunity to exchange pleasantries with the Asantehene at his court.



The 66th Commonwealth Parliamentary Conference which began on Saturday, 30th September is expected to end on Friday, 6th October, 2023 at the Accra International conference Center.



The conference is hosting Speakers and Presiding officers, Parliamentarians, clerk and parliamentary stakeholders from 56 national legislatures and 107 sub national branches of the commonwealth.



President of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo will deliver the keynote address on Wednesday October 4, to officially open the event.











