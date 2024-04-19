Watch how Nungua elders, residents stormed hotel demanding custody of 'state-protected' queen

General News of Friday, 19 April 2024

Some members of the Nungua Traditional Council stormed the Coconut Groove Hotel in Accra to demand the release of their queen, who is currently under state protection.



The queen, Naa Okromo Ayemuede, whose marriage to Nungua Gborbu Wulomo, Nuumo Borketey Laweh Tsuru XXXIII, stirred a public uproar due to her status as a minor, has been under police protection pending investigations into the controversial marriage.



The police took custody of the young queen following concerns over the legality of her marriage due to her age. However, tensions escalated when members of the Nungua Traditional Council stormed the hotel, where the queen was being kept, demanding her immediate release.



Speaking to the media, a representative of the Nungua Traditional Council expressed the urgency of their demand, stating, "She is there, we have the evidence that she is there. That is the place where we have been feeding her, she is in good hands, but we need her... all we need is, we need our queen mother,” he said.



Initial reports suggested that the queen was 12 years old but subsequent reports and clarification from the traditional leaders say she is 15, a figure confirmed by the government.



Ghana’s constitution is however clear that the age of consent for marriage is 18 years.



Meanwhile, the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection says upon the advice of the office of the Attorney General, Naa Ayemuede will be released to her family after signing a bond.



According to the Ministry, the child has been taken through counselling and has no immediate health issues.



The Ministry also added that Naa Ayemuede is not pregnant.





