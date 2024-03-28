Watch how NPP's Owusu-Bempah stormed live TV show to 'take on' Sammy Gyamfi

Politics of Thursday, 28 March 2024

Ernest Owusu-Bempah, the Deputy Communications Officer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), barged into the studio of Onua TV on the March 27, 2024, episode of the morning show to engage with Sammy Gyamfi, the NDC Communications Officer.



The discussion when Owusu-Bempah entered was around the recent controversy surrounding the Ashanti Regional Minister, Simon Osei-Mensah's inability to list five completed projects by the government in the region.



Sammy Gyamfi lamented how a minister will fail to mention any significant developmental projects undertaken by the NPP in the ruling party stronghold.



His submission was abruptly interrupted when Owusu-Bempah made a sudden appearance on set, armed with books and materials, ostensibly to contribute to the discussion.



Upon being questioned by the host, Captain Smart, about his presence on the show, Owusu-Bempah justified his entry by stating that as a fellow Ashanti, it was an "Ashanti affair" in which he felt compelled to participate alongside Gyamfi.



Sammy Gyamfi: Where from this man?



Owusu-Bempah: We are also here to contribute, this is his Green Book, we used to discuss it in Kumasi.



Sammy: For Owusu Bempah he has to give thanks to John Mahama for giving him work because of Ghana Gas.



Owusu-Bempah: Stop that, Ghana Gas does not belong to him, Kufuor built it





