Watch how NDC MPs went berserk after Afenyo-Markin mocked Prof Opoku-Agyemang’s age

Tuesday, 12 March 2024

Tensions flared up in Parliament when Majority Leader, Alexander Afenyo-Markin, launched an attack on Prof Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) running mate, igniting fury from the Minority bench.



During the State of the Nation Address (SONA) debate on March 11, Afenyo-Markin criticized Opoku-Agyemang's performance as education minister.



He also referenced her age (70 years), asserting that her selection as running mate lacked foresight and could lead to a leadership crisis due to the absence of a succession plan should NDC win the 2024 elections.



“It is the same old NDC. It is the same old John Mahama. Mr Speaker, perish the thought, should he even get the opportunity he has only four years constitutionally.



"There would be no sense of urgency in him because he has nothing to lose. Even if you look at his choice of running mate, he could not get somebody that one could say that they are planning for the future.



“The person is over 70 years old, they have no succession plan. From day one, their government will be in crisis. They went to pick the very old person who could not perform at the Education Ministry," he submitted triggering initial protest from the Deputy Minority Chief Whip.



When he got a second bite of the cherry, Afenyo-Marking continued on the same tangent: “As I submitted earlier, if you even look at how they paraded their leadership, clearly they have not put in place a visionary leadership for the country’s long-term future.



"The flagbearer, constitutionally has just one term. Should that happen, the flagbearer has chosen a running mate, Mr. Speaker. Under normal circumstances, they should have given us a running mate who can offer a future to Ghana.



“Like we have given a flagbearer who represents the future of Ghana. You have brought a running mate who retired from UCC as VC and came to the Ministry of Education to perform abysmally. The E-blocks she could not complete them. She did only 29. Today, you say the running mate should be the future of this country,” he said.



The remarks triggered outrage among NDC members, who demanded an immediate retraction and apology from Afenyo-Markin. Banging tables in protest, the Minority caucus insisted that attacking Opoku-Agyemang's age was unjustifiable, especially considering President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's age.



The escalating tension forced the Second Deputy Speaker, Andrew Asiamah Amoako, to suspend proceedings for an hour.



Outside the chamber, Ketu South MP Dzifa Gomashie condemned Afenyo-Markin's comments as "despicable," emphasizing Opoku-Agyemang's accomplishments and calling for an apology from the NPP leadership.



Upon resuming, Afenyo-Markin withdrew his remarks, allowing the debate on the State of the Nation Address to proceed.



