Watch how Minority cheered Ken Agyapong when his name was mentioned in the budget approval votes

During the voting process to pass the 2024 Budget Statement on December 7, 2023, members of the minority began cheering and applauding the Assin North Member of Parliament, Kennedy Agyapong, when his name was mentioned.



The members of the minority, typically on opposing sides of political debates, broke into cheers and applause when Kennedy Agyapong’s name was mentioned.



One of the MPs was heard chanting ‘presidoo’ because he contested to lead the New Patriotic Party (NPP) as its flagbearer in its presidential primaries. This is the second time members of the minority cheered the Assin North MP after the NPP primaries.



Kennedy Agyapong, known for his strong and vocal presence, surprised by the unexpected cheers, acknowledged the gesture with a smile.



Parliament after various debates on both sides of the house, the 2024 Budget and Government’s Policy Statement even after the Minority gave a strong indication that they were going to ensure that the budget is not passed.



However, after a headcount voting, the budget was approved with a 138 to 136 between the majority and minority respectively.



