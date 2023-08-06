Watch how Kumasi commemorated the centenary of British invasion in February 1974

Regional News of Sunday, 6 August 2023

In February 1974, the Ashanti regional capital, Kumasi, celebrated the centenary of British invasion in honor of those who died.



On Sunday, February 10, the Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Opoku Ware II, and all the chiefs under the umbrella of the Asante kingdom embarked on a procession through the principal streets of Kumasi.



The well-organized procession was accompanied by tribal drummers and the Asante dancers, marking the peak in the remembrance services.



During the gathering, the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Opoku Ware II took the opportunity to make an earnest appeal to the British government to return their treasures and other valuable items that were captured during the invasion.



The treasures comprise swords, jewelry, and ceremonial chairs, among others which were believed to have been taken by the British forces from the palace.



He also called on them [British] to return items that were taken from the Kumasi Museum and shipped to Britain.



Footage: Kumasi commemorates centenary of british invasion, February 1974.



