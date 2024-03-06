Watch how KT Hammond nearly forgot he was ‘Speaker’ for the day in parliament

Politics of Wednesday, 6 March 2024

The Member of Parliament for Adansi-Asokwa constituency, Kobina Tahir Hammond, well known as KT Hammond, took over the Speaker’s seat as the presiding member during a parliamentary session.



After the parliamentary proceedings, KT Hammond was supposed to join the clerks to exit the chamber together due to his role as a Speaker, however, he initially used the usual exit door for the MPs.



After a while, KT Hammond realized he was not supposed to use the usual exit door for MPs as a speaker, and he momentarily returned to the chamber to join the clerks in leaving.



KT Hammond's actions triggered laughter among the MPs in the chamber, who seemed amused by what transpired.



This development occurred after Speaker Alban Bagbin informed the House of his temporary absence since he had received visitors.



Before Hammond assumed the role, Deputy Speaker Joseph Osei-Owusu had been presiding over proceedings.



Initially, the Speaker had intended to adjourn the sitting.



However, MPs pleaded for an extension to conclude the debate on the State of the Nation Address (SONA) for the day.



In light of the absence of the regular presiding officers, KT Hammond was nominated to oversee the session.



This marks the second time an MP has assumed the Speaker's seat, following Sunyani East MP Kwasi Ameyaw-Cheremeh's historic moment on February 16, 2024, in recent times.



