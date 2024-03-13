Watch how Afenyo-Markin withdrew 'attack' on Prof Naana Jane after Minority uproar

General News of Wednesday, 13 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Majority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin, rendered an apology over controversial age-related comments he made on the floor of Parliament on March 11, 2024.



Afenyo-Markin, in his final submissions on the State of the Nation (SONA) debate, took a swipe at the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) accusing the party of having no plans for Ghana's future.



He cited the party's choice of septuagenarian Prof. Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang as running mate to former President John Mahama as basis for his claim adding that the former education minister failed in that role.



Sitting was suspended after NDC MPs insisted on a withdrawal and apology from the Majority Leader.



When the House resumed, he issued the said withdrawal stating thus: "When we went into conclave, colleagues expressed concern about the issue of age, so Mr. Speaker, the submission was to the effect that our opponents don’t have a succession plan for the future, not to denigrate their running mate on the basis of age.



"So, I withdraw that aspect of the submission that referred to her age as the basis of my contention," he added before continuing with his concluding remarks on the SONA debate.



Watch his withdrawal from 02:33:00 mark







Afenyo-Markin's controversial remarks:



“Even if you look at his choice of running mate, he could not get somebody that one could say that they are planning for the future. The person is over 70 years old.



"There is no succession plan. Mr. Speaker, from day one, the government will be in crisis. Mr Speaker, they went to pick a very old person who could not perform at the Education Ministry,” Afenyo-Markin said before the Deputy Minority Chief Whip, Ahmed Ibrahim, rose to issue a spirited rebuttal to the Majority Leader.



SARA



Click here to follow the GhanaWeb General News WhatsApp channel



Watch the latest episode of Everyday People with Buzstopboys on GhanaWeb TV below:



