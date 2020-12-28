General News of Monday, 28 December 2020

Source: 3 News

Watch eyewitness account of Techiman South election violence

play videoMore than six others were injured when security operatives opened fire into a crowd

It’s been more than two weeks since a chaotic election collation exercise in the Techiman South constituency led to the death of two National Democratic Congress supporters.



More than six others were injured when security operatives opened fire into a crowd of agitating supporters during the chaos.



Komla Adom went back to the constituency to retrace events that led to the tragic incident.



He spoke to some residents in the constituency who shared their own accounts of what happened on the day of the election.



Watch the video below of what transpired between Komla Adom and the residents in the Techiman South constituency:





