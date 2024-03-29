Watch awkward moment Akufo-Addo's birthday was 'celebrated' at John Kumah's one-week observation

General News of Friday, 29 March 2024

It appeared an awkward moment when some mourners and sympathizers of the late John Kumah chose to celebrate a birthday while detailing donations made towards the funeral preparation of the deceased deputy finance minister.



Per Akan tradition, what was supposed to be a solemn event, took a slight turn when some mourners and party sympathizers began to sing a birthday song to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo at the event.



In a video circulating on social media, the president seemed to have made a donation towards the funeral preparation of his late appointee and in response to this, some of the mourners, who were waving NPP flags, suddenly began to sing a birthday song to celebrate the president.



Meters away from the announcers, where the president and other top government and NPP officials sat, there seemed to be a wave of awkwardness as they watched the mourners sing on.



Among those on the podium were former Majority Leader in parliament, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu; Minister of Justice and Attorney General, Godfred Dame and Chief of Staff, Frema Osei Opare.



Akufo-Addo celebrates his 80th birthday today, March 29, 2024; so the group were wishing him a happy birthday in advance.



John Kumah passed away on March 7, 2024, after a short illness. His family have slated May 18, 2024 for his final funeral rites.



The late deputy finance minister left behind a wife and six children.







