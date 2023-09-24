Watch as video captures how a 3-storey building collapsed at Ofankor

General News of Sunday, 24 September 2023

A three-story building under construction behind the Ofankor Market near Asofan collapsed on Saturday, September 23.



According to the caretaker of the collapsed building, he had noticed signs of an impending collapse and raised an alarm shortly before it crumbled.



The worker indicated that everyone was able to evacuate safely without any casualties.



The cause of the collapsed building is yet to be identified and confirmed.



The Ghana Police Service and the Ghana National Fire Service are working on discovering the cause of the collapse. No official statement regarding casualties has been released.



This happened today at Ofankor. No news of any fatalities at the moment pic.twitter.com/tWCnhUSoQF — Nana Kwaku Agyemang (@kwasinom) September 23, 2023

