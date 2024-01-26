Watch as traders blocked the New Edubiase Road to catch a glimpse of Mahama

Politics of Friday, 26 January 2024

The Flagbearer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, has been campaigning in the Ashanti Region over the past few days.



Mahama, a former president of Ghana, on Wednesday, January 24, 2024, led his party on a massive walk and rally in the capital city of the Ashanti Region, Kumasi, to sell his major policy proposal for the 2024 general elections - the 24-hour economy policy.



He also engaged members of the Trade Union Congress of Ghana (TUC) in the Ashanti Region at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) in Kumasi, on Thursday, January 25, 2024.



Before the engagement, Mahama went on a campaign tour in some parts of the region.



Traders of the market in Fumso, a community in the Adansi Asokwa Constituency, blocked a road in order to catch a glimpse of the former president.



A viral video of the incident showed the traders in the middle of the New Edubiase Highway blocking the convoy of the NDC flagbearer, forcing Mahama to stand through the roof of his V8 to interact with them.



After interacting briefly with them, the crowd paved the way for Mahama’s convoy to move.



He could be seen in the video blowing kisses and waving at the crowd who were cheering and making hand gestures of change.



Watch a video of the incident below:







