Watch as the Ghana Armed Forces demonstrate land combat fire prowess

The Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) has exhibited a formidable display of land combat prowess in a demonstration aimed at showcasing their firepower and combat readiness.



The live demonstration, held at the Bundase Training Camp, unveiled a variety of tactical manoeuvres and cutting-edge life saving and weaponry utilised by the army.



The event, attended by military officials and other dignitaries, offered an insight into the capabilities and preparedness of GAF in handling various land combat scenarios.



The exercise, according to the Armed Forces, forms part of the training of students of the Command and Staff College of the Ghana Armed Forces, Senior Division Course 45 who are drawn from Ghana and other African countries.



It added that the aim, again, is to test the operational readiness of the Ghana Armed Forces in defending the country against external aggression.



During the demonstration, infantry units showcased their tactical skills and combat efficiency in simulated battlefield conditions.



The live display featured soldiers engaging in tactical movements, demonstrating their ability to navigate challenging terrains and execute strategic advances.



The GAF displayed a wide array of advanced weaponry, including armoured vehicles, and infantry fighting vehicles, helicopters and fighting jets.



At the ceremony, the soldiers conducted live-fire exercises, showcasing precision marksmanship, coordinated manoeuvres, and the seamless integration of infantry with heavy equipment.



