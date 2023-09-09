Watch as mourners hold pre-burial service for former KETASCO NSMQ contestant James Lutterodt

General News of Saturday, 9 September 2023

A pre-burial service has been held for James Kwabla Edem Lutterodt, a former student of the Keta Senior High School (KETASCO), who represented the school at the National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ).



The service, held at the forecourt of the Tema Metropolitan Assembly, was attended by family, friends, loved ones, as well as other well-wishers.



The death of James Lutterodt was announced on Monday, July 3, 2023, in what is believed to have been a case of food poisoning.



The promising 2023 KETASCO NSMQ finalist was due to travel to the United States of America to continue his education at the Howard University.



His death came as a huge shock to many, including the former President of Ghana, John Dramani Mahama, who described it as heartbreaking.



“Sad to hear about the death of James Lutterodt, a former student of Keta SHS. We all fondly recall the sterling performance of James and his colleagues in the NSMQ in 2021. Even though they did not win the ultimate prize, it was such a joy to watch the trio from Ketasco.



“Our hearts go out to his parents, family, friends, and schoolmates. You are not alone during this difficult time.



“James will always hold a special place in our hearts. His passing at such a young age is truly heartbreaking,” John Mahama wrote in a Facebook post on Tuesday, July 4, 2023.



In photos and a video that have been shared on Twitter by the Ghana News Agency (GNA), scores of mourners are seen filing past the body of the late James, who was also a computer science student of the University of Ghana.



James Luterodt is due to be buried on Saturday, September 9, 2023, at Keta, in the Volta Region.



See the photos and the video of the event below:





Ghana mourns James Edem Kwable Lutterodt, former #NSMQ contestant from #KETASCO.



The pre-burial service of James Edem Kwable Lutterodt, the former #NSMQ contestant from #KETASCO, is underway at the forecourt of the Tema Metropoltan Assembly.



