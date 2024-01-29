Watch as mother of late Maj Mahama share uncontrollable tears in court

General News of Monday, 29 January 2024

In a heart-wrenching scene at the court proceedings today, the mother of the late Major Maxwell Mahama, was seen shedding uncontrollable tears during the break session in her son’s trial case.



The mother, whose name has not been given, was captured in a video shared by GhOne on X, being consoled by the Attorney General, some police officers and other family members who were present.



Major Maxwell Mahama, was a military officer, who was brutally murdered by a mob in Denkyira-Obuasi in the Central Region in May 2017.



His death sparked national outrage and led to widespread condemnation of mob justice in the country.



In all 14 persons are standing trial for the death of the military officer.





