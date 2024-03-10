Watch as government ambulance speeds past fatal accident scene on Mankessim-Apam Road

General News of Sunday, 10 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A video has surfaced on social media showing a government ambulance speeding past an accident scene along the Mankessim-Apam Road.



After the video emerged online, many netizens have been commenting on how the ambulance did not stop to offer any assistance to the injured.



The incident happened on Sunday, March 10, 2024, when two vehicles collided head-on.



The impact of the crash was so severe that the vehicles were mangled, and the victims, as seen in the video, were also badly hurt.



In the video, shared on X by a user, @SikaOfficial, the ambulance was plying the same road when it approached the accident scene.



Instead of slowing down or stopping to help the victims, the ambulance driver ignored the bystanders and zoomed past them.



The video also captures the angry reactions of the people at the scene, who expressed their disappointment and frustrations at the ambulance driver's decision to drive past them.



Even though the number of deaths or otherwise of the victims cannot be confirmed by GhanaWeb yet, some of the good Samaritans managed to put the accident victims in a minivan and drove them to a nearby health centre for medical attention.



