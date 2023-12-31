Watch as chiefs of Atiwa East playfully ride go-carts sponsored by MP

General News of Sunday, 31 December 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Some chiefs from the Atiwa East constituency have been spotted in a viral video riding go–carts sponsored by the Member of Parliament for the area, Abena Osei-Asare.



In the said video published on microblogging platform X, formerly known as Twitter, the chiefs, who were guests at the opening ceremony of the playground sponsored by the Atiwa East legislator, had the privilege to take the first ride at the recreational center.



Touching on the rationale behind the creation of the recreational center, a voice that could be heard in the background of the video explained that the parliamentarian built the center to provide an avenue for relaxation and fun for kids and adults alike.



“This is all the vision and doings of Hon. Abena Osei-Asare. She sat down and after evaluating the lack of such centers in the town, decided to replicate what she sees in major towns like Kumasi and Accra here,” the voice explained.



People who have reacted to the video have expressed shock at the contentment shown by the residents over the facility, while others joked about how the legislator may bloat the budget for the facility.



Check out reactions from netizens under the video below:





Member of Parliament gather town chief then ein elders go set in karts.......herrrr this country anksa ebe funny place o eiii????????????. If your father dey this vedio inside di3 aaa someway ooo???????? pic.twitter.com/msj2sBOlB4 — item 13 ???????????? (@johnnie_swager) December 30, 2023

The amount that was put into this project…$1000000 — Quakes???????? (@mha_nny) December 31, 2023

Ebe hard oo ???????????????????? — item 13 ???????????? (@johnnie_swager) December 30, 2023

Eshock you ?? — item 13 ???????????? (@johnnie_swager) December 30, 2023

EAN/AE