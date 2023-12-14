Watch as Ursula Owusu-Ekuful displays dancing skills in viral video

Politics of Thursday, 14 December 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Minister of Communication and Digitalization, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, has been captured showcasing her dancing skills in a video circulating on social media, particularly on TikTok.



In the video, Ursula is dressed in a long while attire, as she energetically dances to the popular Ghanaian song “Wogbe jeke” by Amanzeba during a birthday party.



The minister is captured singing along with the lyrics as others dance along and cheer her on.



The footage is captioned “Hon. Ursula Owusu rocking it with Mrs. Susana Mensah on her 60th birthday.”



Watch the video below:





